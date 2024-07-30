Marketplace.
Bigjigs Toys Wooden Activity Work Bench, Pretend Tools, Role Play Set - 12 Play Pieces

Little builders can get to work with their very own Carpenters Kids Workbench. No pretend DIY project is too big! Includes a wooden spanner, screwdriver, hammer, and lots of nuts and bolts in soft neutral colours.When the job’s been done, all the children’s tools can be neatly stowed away by turning the kids workbench upside down and placing all of the items inside. Includes a built-in carry handle for easy transportation.Made from sustainably sourced FSC certified wood and coated in non-toxic paints and lacquers. Ideal for encouraging imaginary roleplay. Conforms to current European safety standards. Consists of 12 play pieces. Suitable for 12+ months.My FSC Workbench - product features:12-piece kids workbenchMade from FSC certified woodIncludes a wooden spanner, screwdriver, hammer, and nuts and boltsTurn the workbench over to reveal the toolbox, where tools can be safely stored12+ months

