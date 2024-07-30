Bigjigs Toys Wooden Vanity Table & Spa Unit

Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all? Our pretty pink Kids Wooden Vanity Table & Spa Unit is the perfect excuse for youngsters to indulge in some pretend pampering and make up skills.

Designed with hours of imaginative play in mind, our children’s wooden vanity table comes with a vanity unit with two drawers and a mirror plus a wooden makeup compact, cucumber slice, face roller, hairbrush, lipstick, perfume and nail polish.

Painted in delightful pink shades with hibiscus flowers. A beautiful addition to bedrooms, playrooms or nurseries. Suitable for 3 years +. Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials.

Vanity Spa Unit - product features:

Kids wooden vanity table with a mirror, two drawers, a wooden makeup compact, cucumber slice, face roller, hairbrush, lipstick, perfume and nail polish

Ideal for imaginative pretend play

3 years +

33.9cm W x 42.3cm H x 18cm D