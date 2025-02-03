Bigjigs Toys Wooden Drill - Toy Drill With Magnetic Drill Bits

Budding builders can tackle their next DIY project with our Wooden Toy Drill. It has everything you’d expect from a real drill, minus the electricity and sharp parts.

The three wooden drill bit and screws are magnetic and easily attach to the drill head. The drill spins manually and has a clickable on/off button. Ideal for construction-mad kids as they pretend to put up shelves and assemble flatpack furniture.

Our kids drill set comes with one drill, one drill bit, two screws and a magnetic drill head base that keeps them in all one place when not in use. Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials.

Wooden Toy Drill - product features:

Wooden drill

Spins manually

Off/on button

Detachable pretend battery

3x magnetic drill attachments

3 years +