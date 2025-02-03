Marketplace.
Bigjigs Toys Wooden Drill - Toy Drill With Magnetic Drill Bits

£22.99

£22.99/each

Budding builders can tackle their next DIY project with our Wooden Toy Drill. It has everything you’d expect from a real drill, minus the electricity and sharp parts.The three wooden drill bit and screws are magnetic and easily attach to the drill head. The drill spins manually and has a clickable on/off button. Ideal for construction-mad kids as they pretend to put up shelves and assemble flatpack furniture.Our kids drill set comes with one drill, one drill bit, two screws and a magnetic drill head base that keeps them in all one place when not in use. Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials.Wooden Toy Drill - product features:Wooden drillSpins manuallyOff/on buttonDetachable pretend battery3x magnetic drill attachments3 years +
