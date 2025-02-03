Bigjigs Toys Wooden Woodland Animal Train Set - 42 Pieces

Explore the wonders of the woods with our Woodland Animal Train Set. Lovingly crafted from sustainable FSC Certified wood , little train enthusiasts can chug past toadstools, pine trees, and adorable forest creatures as they make their way around the track.

This awesome wooden railway set includes high-quality wooden track pieces that form the figure of eight layout as well as accessories such as a cafe, a bakery, an eco-friendly engine with two carriages, road signs, trees, toadstools, woodland animals, and much more.

Most other major wooden railway brands are compatible with Bigjigs Rail. Made from high quality, sustainably harvested FSC Certified wood. Conforms to current European safety standards.

Woodland Animal Train Set - product features:

2x train engines

17x interlocking wooden track pieces

Wooden figures including forest animals, buildings & trees

Made from ethical FSC Certified wood

3+ years