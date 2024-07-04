Bigjigs Toys Wooden Geometric Lace-A-Shape Game, Includes 44 Lacing Cards & 6 Laces

Little fingers can thread the laces through the shapes and onto the baseboard to create imaginative geometric designs. Wooden threading toys are a fun way to develop kids’ hand-eye coordination, fine motor and sequencing skills.

Our Geometric Lacing Game For Toddlers features 44 different geometric shapes and six different coloured laces. Youngsters need to simply thread the laces through the shapes and onto the baseboard to create a picture.

Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials. The laces are also high quality and safe for tots to use. Conforms to current European safety standards. Suitable for 3 years +.

Lace-a-Shape - product features:

44x geometric shapes

6x laces

Develops fine motor skills

Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials

3 years +