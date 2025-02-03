Marketplace.
Bigjigs Toys Wooden Coffee Maker, Includes 11 Play Pieces, Pretend Play, Role Play Sets

But first, coffee! Budding baristas can serve up frothy cappuccinos and creamy flat whites with their very own wooden toy Coffee Maker. This stylish kids coffee machine features an espresso portafilter and two rounds of coffee that can be placed inside for a fresh cup of Joe! It also comes with two cups and saucers, a milk jug and sugar pot with a spoon.Our wooden coffee machine toy is styled with a cool and contemporary look, featuring soft colours and geometric patterns, and is a wonderful way to inspire little imaginations through make-believe kitchen play.Pretend play toys stimulate children's creativity, social skills and language development. Made from sustainably sourced FSC® Certified wood and coloured with non-toxic paints and lacquers. Conforms to current European safety standards. Suitable for 3+ years.Coffee Maker - product features:11-piece coffee machine toy1 portafilter with 2 coffee rounds2 cups & saucers1 milk jug1 sugar pot with spoonMade from FSC® Certified woodFor 3+ years
