Bigjigs Rail Wooden Gantry Crane, Wooden Train Set Accessory

Wheel along the Bigjigs Rail Gantry Crane to unload your precious cargo! This wooden train toy features a working crane and one container lorry with a detachable load. Simply connect the crane's magnetic hoist to the lorry load and turn the red wheel to lift it off.

The realistic detailing of this toy crane is designed to inspire imaginary play sessions, which are brilliant for boosting kids' creativity, storytelling skills, vocabulary and language development. Compatible with our road and railway sets. Pairs perfectly with our wooden Train Ferry.

Most other major wooden railway brands are compatible with Bigjigs Rail's wooden train track accessories. Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials. Conforms to current European safety standards.

Gantry Crane - product features:

Working gantry crane for kids train sets

Includes 1 container lorry with detachable load

Pair with Bigjigs Toys' road and rail sets

Suitable for 3+ years