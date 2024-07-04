Bigjigs Toys Rolling Sensory Sorter Toy, Made From Wood And Silicone

Marketplace.
Let the good times roll! Young ones can learn all about shapes, reflections, animals and movement with this all-in-one Rolling Sensory Sorter. It features wire bead frames, shape sorter slots, peekaboo animals, and a felt pad for texture exploration.Baby sensory toys and shape sorters are excellent for children's cognitive development, dexterity and hand-eye coordination. Our Rolling Sensory Sorter is designed with a natural wood look alongside soft shades of blues and pinks.Made from food-grade silicone and sustainably sourced FSC® Certified wood. Coloured with non-toxic paints and lacquers. Conforms to current European safety standards. 17.4cm H x 15cm W x 15cm D. Suitable for 12+ months.Rolling Sensory Sorter - product features:Rolling shape sorter & sensory toySupports early learningMade from silicone & FSC® Certified wood17.4cm H x 15cm W x 15cm DFor 12+ months

