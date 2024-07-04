Bigjigs Toys Rolling Sensory Sorter Toy, Made From Wood And Silicone

Let the good times roll! Young ones can learn all about shapes, reflections, animals and movement with this all-in-one Rolling Sensory Sorter. It features wire bead frames, shape sorter slots, peekaboo animals, and a felt pad for texture exploration.

Baby sensory toys and shape sorters are excellent for children's cognitive development, dexterity and hand-eye coordination. Our Rolling Sensory Sorter is designed with a natural wood look alongside soft shades of blues and pinks.

Made from food-grade silicone and sustainably sourced FSC® Certified wood. Coloured with non-toxic paints and lacquers. Conforms to current European safety standards. 17.4cm H x 15cm W x 15cm D. Suitable for 12+ months.

Rolling Sensory Sorter - product features:

Rolling shape sorter & sensory toy

Supports early learning

Made from silicone & FSC® Certified wood

17.4cm H x 15cm W x 15cm D

For 12+ months