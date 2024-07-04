Tidlo Wooden Doll's Stroller, Pastel-Blue Spotted Seat, Doll Accessories

Tots can take their soft dolls and teddies out for family adventures with this charming wooden Doll Stroller from Tidlo. Perfectly sized for little people, the stroller is a great way to keep your toddler active and working on their motor skills, while the natural wood effect will look beautiful in their bedroom or playroom.

Kids role play toys have the power to spark children's imagination and understanding of the big wide world, as they act out scenes they have seen Mum and Dad do in real life! This kind of play is excellent for a youngster's creative development, and it can help to enhance their language and social skills, too.

Tidlo's Dolls Stroller is made from high quality, sustainably sourced FSC® Certified wood. Conforms to current European safety standards. H 51.3cm x W 44.1cm x D 30.1cm. Ideal for 12+ months.

Tidlo Doll's Stroller - product features:

Wooden stroller for a doll

Pale blue spotted seat

Made from FSC® Certified wood

H 51.3cm x W 44.1cm x D 30.1cm

12+ months