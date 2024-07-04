Marketplace.
Bigjigs Toys Wooden Bee Balanced Game, Comes With Cotton Drawstring Bag - 44 Pieces

Bigjigs Toys Wooden Bee Balanced Game, Comes With Cotton Drawstring Bag - 44 Pieces
Little honey monsters will be buzzing to play our 44-piece Bee Balanced Game! Fun for all the family, the aim of the game is to keep the board balanced to gain extra turns, while stacking as many coloured flowers on your side of the board as you can. The first player to stack three white flowers on the poles wins the game. The wooden bee can be used to rebalance the board or block your opponent!Bee Balanced is a wooden balance game and stacking toy in one. It teaches kids important STEM skills such as critical thinking, logic and strategy. Stacking the flowers on the poles will also help to improve their grasp, dexterity and coordination.Made from sustainably sourced FSC® Certified wood and coloured with non-toxic paints and lacquers. Conforms to current European safety standards. 13.5cm H x 37.7cm W x 4cm D. Suitable for 3+ year olds.Bee Balanced Game - product features:Wooden balance game44 pieces1 cotton drawstring bagMade from FSC® Certified wood13.5cm H x 37.7cm W x 4cm DSuitable for 3+ years

