Bigjigs Toys Wooden Baking Cookies Set, Includes Scales, Baking Tray And More

On your marks... get set... bake! Invite your little muffins to join you in the kitchen to make a (pretend) batch of cookies with their own miniature kids baking set. Our Baking Cookies kit is jam-packed with a wooden baking tray, kitchen scales, pastry cutters, a rolling pin, mixing bowl, sliceable butter, an egg, flour, sugar and milk.

Kitchen role play is a fun way to teach toddlers and young children about kitchen safety, as they learn how to play-prepare their baked goods. It's also excellent for enriching their imagination and creativity, while helping them pick up key life skills.

This children's baking set is made from sustainable FSC® Certified wood and coloured with non-toxic paints and lacquers. Conforms to current European safety standards. 14.2cm H x 10cm W x 4cm D. Suitable for 18+ months.

Baking Cookies - product features:

Toy baking set

1 wooden baking tray

Kitchen scales

1 mixing bowl

1 rolling pin

Wooden pastry sheet with cookie cut-outs

3 steel pastry cutters

Sliceable butter & egg

Box of flour & sugar

1 bottle of milk

Made from FSC® Certified wood

14.2cm H x 10cm W x 4cm D

For 18+ months