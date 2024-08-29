Marketplace.
image 1 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Baking Cookies Set, Includes Scales, Baking Tray And More
image 1 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Baking Cookies Set, Includes Scales, Baking Tray And Moreimage 2 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Baking Cookies Set, Includes Scales, Baking Tray And Moreimage 3 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Baking Cookies Set, Includes Scales, Baking Tray And Moreimage 4 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Baking Cookies Set, Includes Scales, Baking Tray And Moreimage 5 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Baking Cookies Set, Includes Scales, Baking Tray And More

Bigjigs Toys Wooden Baking Cookies Set, Includes Scales, Baking Tray And More

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£26.99

£26.99/each

Bigjigs Toys Wooden Baking Cookies Set, Includes Scales, Baking Tray And More
On your marks... get set... bake! Invite your little muffins to join you in the kitchen to make a (pretend) batch of cookies with their own miniature kids baking set. Our Baking Cookies kit is jam-packed with a wooden baking tray, kitchen scales, pastry cutters, a rolling pin, mixing bowl, sliceable butter, an egg, flour, sugar and milk.Kitchen role play is a fun way to teach toddlers and young children about kitchen safety, as they learn how to play-prepare their baked goods. It's also excellent for enriching their imagination and creativity, while helping them pick up key life skills.This children's baking set is made from sustainable FSC® Certified wood and coloured with non-toxic paints and lacquers. Conforms to current European safety standards. 14.2cm H x 10cm W x 4cm D. Suitable for 18+ months.Baking Cookies - product features:Toy baking set1 wooden baking trayKitchen scales1 mixing bowl1 rolling pinWooden pastry sheet with cookie cut-outs3 steel pastry cuttersSliceable butter & eggBox of flour & sugar1 bottle of milkMade from FSC® Certified wood14.2cm H x 10cm W x 4cm DFor 18+ months

View all Dress Up & Pretend Play

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here