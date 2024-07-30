Bigjigs Toys Metal Shopping Trolley, Lifelike Metal Trolley, Pretend Play

Dinky customers can whizz down the aisles (or your hallway!) and fill their toy shopping Trolley with some delicious wooden play food for their dinner. This lifelike metal trolley is designed to look and feel just like the real thing, but at the perfect height for little ones.

Make-believe play is an excellent way to teach children important life skills, while nourishing their imagination, creativity, language skills, and social and emotional development.

This durable kids trolley is made from premium quality materials and coloured with non-toxic paints and lacquers. Conforms to current European safety standards. 54cm H x 49cm W x 33cm D. Suitable for 18+ months.

Trolley - product features:

Realistic kids shopping trolley

Inspires imaginative play

54cm H x 49cm W x 33cm D

Suitable for 18+ months