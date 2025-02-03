Marketplace.
image 1 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Tea Set For Two Set, Includes A Kettle, Teacups And More

Bigjigs Toys Wooden Tea Set For Two Set, Includes A Kettle, Teacups And More

No ratings yet

Write a review

£29.99

£29.99/each

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Bigjigs Toys Wooden Tea Set For Two Set, Includes A Kettle, Teacups And More
Pop the kettle on, it's time for a brew (or two)! Our gorgeous wooden Tea Set For Two comes with a miniature kettle, two sets of cups and saucers, two tea bags, a chocolate chip cookie and a gingerbread man biscuit.Kids role play toys are much more than fun playthings for littlens. They give children the opportunity to free their imaginations, think up make-believe storylines, and act out real-life scenarios they've seen mum and dad do. This style of play is fantastic for their creativity and language development.Our kids tea set is made from ethically harvested FSC® Certified wood and coloured with non-toxic paints and lacquers. Conforms to current European safety standards. Suitable for 18+ months.Tea Set For Two - product features:Wooden tea set for kids1 kettle2 teacups2 side plates2 teabags2 biscuitsEncourages imaginary playMade from FSC® Certified woodFor 18+ months
Sold by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

View all Pretend Play

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here