Bigjigs Toys Wooden Tea Set For Two Set, Includes A Kettle, Teacups And More

Pop the kettle on, it's time for a brew (or two)! Our gorgeous wooden Tea Set For Two comes with a miniature kettle, two sets of cups and saucers, two tea bags, a chocolate chip cookie and a gingerbread man biscuit.

Kids role play toys are much more than fun playthings for littlens. They give children the opportunity to free their imaginations, think up make-believe storylines, and act out real-life scenarios they've seen mum and dad do. This style of play is fantastic for their creativity and language development.

Our kids tea set is made from ethically harvested FSC® Certified wood and coloured with non-toxic paints and lacquers. Conforms to current European safety standards. Suitable for 18+ months.

Tea Set For Two - product features:

Wooden tea set for kids

1 kettle

2 teacups

2 side plates

2 teabags

2 biscuits

Encourages imaginary play

Made from FSC® Certified wood

For 18+ months