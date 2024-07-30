Bigjigs Toys Wooden Colourful Rainbow Counting Abacus, Maths Toy - 56 Pieces

Explore and learn how to add and subtract with our Rainbow Counting Abacus for kids. Brightly coloured in 10 eye-catching shades, this maths abacus comes with 55 beads and 1 wooden tray featuring a board with addition and subtraction equations for tots to answer.

Math toys like our children's abacus are important for toddlers' cognitive growth and development, as they help to teach them problem-solving skills, logical thinking, and patience and perseverance. Moving the small beads will also enhance their dexterity and hand-eye coordination.

Made from sustainably sourced FSC® Certified wood, and coloured with non-toxic paints and lacquers. Conforms to current European safety standards. 12.7cm H x 37.7cm W x 9cm D. Suitable for 3+ years.

Rainbow Counting Abacus - product features:

Colourful wooden abacus

56 play pieces

Made from FSC® Certified wood

12.7cm H x 37.7cm W x 9cm D

Suitable for 3+ years