Marketplace.
image 1 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Colourful Rainbow Counting Abacus, Maths Toy - 56 Pieces
image 1 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Colourful Rainbow Counting Abacus, Maths Toy - 56 Piecesimage 2 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Colourful Rainbow Counting Abacus, Maths Toy - 56 Piecesimage 3 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Colourful Rainbow Counting Abacus, Maths Toy - 56 Piecesimage 4 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Colourful Rainbow Counting Abacus, Maths Toy - 56 Piecesimage 5 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Colourful Rainbow Counting Abacus, Maths Toy - 56 Pieces

Bigjigs Toys Wooden Colourful Rainbow Counting Abacus, Maths Toy - 56 Pieces

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£22.99

£22.99/each

Bigjigs Toys Wooden Colourful Rainbow Counting Abacus, Maths Toy - 56 Pieces
Explore and learn how to add and subtract with our Rainbow Counting Abacus for kids. Brightly coloured in 10 eye-catching shades, this maths abacus comes with 55 beads and 1 wooden tray featuring a board with addition and subtraction equations for tots to answer.Math toys like our children's abacus are important for toddlers' cognitive growth and development, as they help to teach them problem-solving skills, logical thinking, and patience and perseverance. Moving the small beads will also enhance their dexterity and hand-eye coordination.Made from sustainably sourced FSC® Certified wood, and coloured with non-toxic paints and lacquers. Conforms to current European safety standards. 12.7cm H x 37.7cm W x 9cm D. Suitable for 3+ years.Rainbow Counting Abacus - product features:Colourful wooden abacus56 play piecesMade from FSC® Certified wood12.7cm H x 37.7cm W x 9cm DSuitable for 3+ years

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here