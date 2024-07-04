Marketplace.
Gowi Toys Bucket and Mill Set

Gowi Toys Bucket and Mill Set

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£19.99

£19.99/each

Gowi Toys Bucket and Mill Set
This brightly coloured bucket and spade is supplied complete with a detachable mill to add extra fun at the beach or in the sandpit. Your little one can pour sand and water through the funnel and watch in delight as the colourful cogs spin around! Consists of 3 play pieces.

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here