Bigjigs Toys Wooden Squirrel Ramp Game And Shape Sorter - 8 Play Pieces

Kids will go nuts for this Squirrel Ramp Sorter! It's a shape sorter and ramp in one, featuring three colourful silicone shapes (a star, cube and cross), a sorting tray, three ramp pieces and a wooden tube.

Once all the pieces have been slotted into their rightful places, more fun awaits! Place the rattling tube at the top of the ramp, use the pull-back squirrel to nudge it down, then watch the tube hit the acorn at the bottom. Great for STEM learning and strengthening youngsters' fine motor skills.

Made from 100% food-grade silicone and sustainable FSC® Certified wood, and coloured with non-toxic paints and lacquers. Conforms to current European safety standards. 13cm H x 27.5cm W x 10cm D. Suitable for 12+ months.

Squirrel Ramp Sorter - product features:

Wooden block & shape sorter toy

8 play pieces

Made from FSC® Certified wood

13cm H x 27.5cm W x 10cm D

Suitable for 12+ months