Bigjigs Toys Wooden Microscope, Includes 3 Lenses And 10 Wooden Discs

Curious youngsters can learn all about the natural world as they role play scientific discoveries with this colourful kids Microscope. It comes with 14 play pieces including a magnification lens, kaleidoscope lens and rose-tinted lens, alongside wooden disks featuring bugs and plants for kids to view and explore.

Our wooden role play toys are designed to inspire creativity and enrich imaginations, while helping tots pick up key life skills. Make-believe play can also enhance children's vocabulary, communication and social development.

Our Microscope is made from sustainably sourced FSC® Certified wood and coloured with non-toxic paints and lacquers. Conforms to current European safety standards. 18.7cm H x 15.3cm W x 9cm D. Suitable for 3+ years.

Microscope - product features:

Wooden microscope for kids

3 lenses (magnification, kaleidoscope & rose tinted)

10 wooden disks featuring insects & plants

Made from FSC® Certified wood

18.7cm H x 15.3cm W x 9cm D

For 3+ years