Marketplace.
image 1 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Microscope, Includes 3 Lenses And 10 Wooden Discs

Bigjigs Toys Wooden Microscope, Includes 3 Lenses And 10 Wooden Discs

No ratings yet

Write a review

£26.99

£26.99/each

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Bigjigs Toys Wooden Microscope, Includes 3 Lenses And 10 Wooden Discs
Curious youngsters can learn all about the natural world as they role play scientific discoveries with this colourful kids Microscope. It comes with 14 play pieces including a magnification lens, kaleidoscope lens and rose-tinted lens, alongside wooden disks featuring bugs and plants for kids to view and explore.Our wooden role play toys are designed to inspire creativity and enrich imaginations, while helping tots pick up key life skills. Make-believe play can also enhance children's vocabulary, communication and social development.Our Microscope is made from sustainably sourced FSC® Certified wood and coloured with non-toxic paints and lacquers. Conforms to current European safety standards. 18.7cm H x 15.3cm W x 9cm D. Suitable for 3+ years.Microscope - product features:Wooden microscope for kids3 lenses (magnification, kaleidoscope & rose tinted)10 wooden disks featuring insects & plantsMade from FSC® Certified wood18.7cm H x 15.3cm W x 9cm DFor 3+ years
Sold by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here