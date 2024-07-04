Bigjigs Toys Tin Tea Set, Colourful Tea Set For Kids, Pretend Play, Role Play Sets

Perfect for pocket-sized picnics! Our Tin Tea Set is jam-packed with everything your littlen's will need for a pretend play afternoon tea for four. Inside the set you'll find cute tin teacups and saucers, a teapot with a removable lid, side plates, teaspoons, a tablecloth and tea tray.

This kids tea set also comes with a handy carry case with a handle for easy transportation to the park or beach! The trendy muted colours and geometric patterns give the set a fresh look, and it's perfectly sized for small hands.

Encourages imaginative play. Conforms to current European safety standards. 9cm L x 21.5cm H x 29cm W. Suitable for 3+ years.

Tin Tea Set - product features:

Colourful tin tea set for kids

4 cups, saucers & teaspoons

1 teapot with a removable lid

4 side plates

1 tablecloth

1 tea tray

1 carry case with a handle

9cm L x 21.5cm H x 29cm W

For 3+ years