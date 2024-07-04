Bigjigs Toys Wooden Ice Puck Game, Ping The Counters To Score The Highest Score

She shoots, she scores! Part of our wooden games collection, this sustainably-made Ice Puck Game is designed to captivate youngsters with its adorable Arctic animal illustrations. It comes with 10 counters and a wooden board featuring five scoring markers in multiples of 10.

Divide up the counters and go head to head using the elasticated string to ping the counters to the other side of the board. The winner is the player to receive the highest score at the end of the game. Enhances children's fine motor development and problem-solving skills.

Made from premium quality, sustainably sourced FSC® Certified wood, and coloured with non-toxic paints and lacquers. Conforms to current European safety standards. 45.2cm H x 22.3cm W x 3cm D. Suitable for 3+ years.

Ice Puck Game - product features:

Wooden Ice Puck Game

11 play pieces

Made from FSC® Certified wood

45.2cm H x 22.3cm W x 3cm D

Suitable for 3+ years