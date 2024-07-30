Bigjigs Toys Wooden Sensory Explorer Blocks, Includes Tray For Storage - 14 Pieces

Build, learn and discover with our thoughtfully crafted Sensory Explorer Blocks, featuring 14 play pieces neatly stored inside a small wooden tray. The blocks come in a bunch of different shapes and sizes, with a few sensory surprises such as a kaleidoscope lens, mirror and roll rattle included.

A great gift for babies and toddlers, these sensory building blocks are designed to introduce young minds to new sounds and textures, while supporting the development of their fine motor skills and shape and colour recognition.

Our baby building blocks are made from high quality, sustainably sourced FSC® Certified wood and coloured with non-toxic paints and lacquers. Conforms to current European safety standards. 4cm H x 16.5cm W x 16.5cm D. Suitable for 18+ months.

Sensory Explorer Blocks - product features:

Set of wooden sensory shapes

14 play pieces

Stored in a wooden tray

Made from FSC® Certified wood

4cm H x 16.5cm W x 16.5cm D

For 18+ months