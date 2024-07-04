Marketplace.
image 1 of Tiger Tribe Bath Xylophone
image 1 of Tiger Tribe Bath Xylophoneimage 2 of Tiger Tribe Bath Xylophoneimage 3 of Tiger Tribe Bath Xylophoneimage 4 of Tiger Tribe Bath Xylophoneimage 5 of Tiger Tribe Bath Xylophone

Tiger Tribe Bath Xylophone

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£17.99

£17.99/each

Tiger Tribe Bath Xylophone
Miniature maestros can make tunes in the tub with Tiger Tribe’s floating Bath Xylophone! This has been cleverly designed with six interlocking foam keys in a rainbow of colours, so youngsters can explore different melodies.What’s more, the xylophone comes with two waterproof music sheets featuring four nursery rhymes for tots to play, including favourites such as Incy Wincy Spider and I’m a Little Teapot! This gives littlens an introduction to learning music and is a great way to keep them smiling through bath time.Builds young children’s hand-eye coordination, dexterity and creativity. Includes two mallets perfectly sized for small hands. A thoughtful gift for music-mad toddlers. Suitable for 2+ years.Bath Xylophone - product features:Floating xylophone bath toy6 interlocking keys2 waterproof double-sided music sheets2 malletsFor 2+ years

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here