Tiger Tribe Bath Xylophone

Miniature maestros can make tunes in the tub with Tiger Tribe’s floating Bath Xylophone! This has been cleverly designed with six interlocking foam keys in a rainbow of colours, so youngsters can explore different melodies.

What’s more, the xylophone comes with two waterproof music sheets featuring four nursery rhymes for tots to play, including favourites such as Incy Wincy Spider and I’m a Little Teapot! This gives littlens an introduction to learning music and is a great way to keep them smiling through bath time.

Builds young children’s hand-eye coordination, dexterity and creativity. Includes two mallets perfectly sized for small hands. A thoughtful gift for music-mad toddlers. Suitable for 2+ years.

Bath Xylophone - product features:

Floating xylophone bath toy

6 interlocking keys

2 waterproof double-sided music sheets

2 mallets

For 2+ years