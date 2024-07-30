Bigjigs Toys Wooden Balancing Scales Game, Includes 7 Weighted Discs

Kids can learn all about how gravity works with these colourful wooden Balancing Scales. They come with seven numbered disks of varying weights, which can be placed on the two metal plates on either side of the beam.

Watching the scales tip to one side and exploring how to make them balance in the middle using the weighted disks is an excellent STEM activity. Alongside learning scientific concepts such as balance and gravity, the scales also support the development of children's hand-eye coordination and dexterity.

Made from high quality and sustainably sourced FSC® Certified wood, and coloured with non-toxic paints and lacquers. Conforms to current European safety standards. 22cm H x 28cm W x 10cm D. Suitable for 12+ months.

Balancing Scales - product features:

Wooden weighing scales educational toy

7 weighted disks

Made from FSC® Certified wood

22cm H x 28cm W x 10cm D

Suitable for 12+ months