Marketplace.
image 1 of Green Toys Submarine With Blue Handle, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic
image 1 of Green Toys Submarine With Blue Handle, Made From 100% Recycled Plasticimage 2 of Green Toys Submarine With Blue Handle, Made From 100% Recycled Plasticimage 3 of Green Toys Submarine With Blue Handle, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic

Green Toys Submarine With Blue Handle, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£14.99

£14.99/each

Green Toys Submarine With Blue Handle, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic
Take the helm of the My First Green Toys Submarine for a nautical journey to help protect the planet! Submerge it underwater to explore the terrain at the bottom of the tub, and let it resurface to scan the horizon in search of the next earth-friendly adventure. This sturdy watercraft features a spinning rear propeller, a flat bottom for added stability, and the classic handle and wide-mouth opening combination for plenty of scoop-and-pour fun. The cabin can be opened for easy cleaning. Safe, non-toxic; contains no BPA, PVC, phthalates or external coatings. Guaranteed to produce hours of Good Green Fun!

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here