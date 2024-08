Green Toys Submarine With Blue Handle, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Take the helm of the My First Green Toys Submarine for a nautical journey to help protect the planet! Submerge it underwater to explore the terrain at the bottom of the tub, and let it resurface to scan the horizon in search of the next earth-friendly adventure. This sturdy watercraft features a spinning rear propeller, a flat bottom for added stability, and the classic handle and wide-mouth opening combination for plenty of scoop-and-pour fun. The cabin can be opened for easy cleaning. Safe, non-toxic; contains no BPA, PVC, phthalates or external coatings. Guaranteed to produce hours of Good Green Fun!

Take the helm of the My First Green Toys Submarine for a nautical journey to help protect the planet! Submerge it underwater to explore the terrain at the bottom of the tub, and let it resurface to scan the horizon in search of the next earth-friendly adventure. This sturdy watercraft features a spinning rear propeller, a flat bottom for added stability, and the classic handle and wide-mouth opening combination for plenty of scoop-and-pour fun. The cabin can be opened for easy cleaning. Safe, non-toxic; contains no BPA, PVC, phthalates or external coatings. Guaranteed to produce hours of Good Green Fun!

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.