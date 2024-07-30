Green Toys OceanBound Loader Truck, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic

Scoop, load and pour! Green Toys’ OceanBound Loader Truck is a sturdy construction toy with a working bucket loader and a handy carry handle at the rear. The chunky tyres are built to withstand all sorts of different terrains, so kids can easily transport soil in the garden, pebbles on the beach, and sand in their sandpit.

Helping to look after our planet, the Loader Truck is part of Green Toys’ OceanBound Collection. This eco-concious range features 100% recycled toys made from plastic at risk of entering the ocean in communities that lack recycling programmes.

The Green Toys Loader Truck is safe, non-toxic and contains no BPA, PVC or phthalates. It’s also easy to clean, dishwasher safe, and boxed in recycled and recyclable materials.

OceanBound Loader Truck - product features:

Sustainable toy truck

Made from 100% recycled ocean bound plastic

Safe & non-toxic

No BPA, PVC or phthalates

Dishwasher safe

12 months +