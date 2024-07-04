Bigjigs Toys 2-In-1 Mosaic Puzzle, 2-In-1 Jigsaw Puzzle & Shape Matching Game

Entertain toddlers with this 2-in-1 jigsaw puzzle and shape matching game, made for little hands! The Mosaic Puzzle features 8 wooden jigsaw pieces and 5 silicone shapes which youngers can practise slotting into the correct spaces on the board.

This tactile shape puzzle will help to stimulate your tot's cognitive development, as they learn how to problem-solve, think logically and strengthen their shape and colour recognition. Wooden puzzles are also excellent for improving children's fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination.

Made from 100% food-grade silicone and sustainable FSC® Certified wood, and coloured with non-toxic paints and lacquers. Conforms to current European safety standards.

Mosaic Puzzle - product features:

Sustainable shapes puzzle

14 play pieces

Made from 100% silicone and FSC® Certified wood

Suitable for 12+ months