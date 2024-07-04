CollectA Warlander Mare Rearing - Buckskin, Hand-Painted And Designed By Experts

Sparking ideas for make-believe play, CollectA’s stunning Warlander Mare figure is presented in a dramatic rearing pose and features a striking buckskin coat. This style of play inspires kids to explore their creativity and vocabulary through developing imaginative storylines for their horse toys.

A cross between Andalusion and Fresian horse breeds, the Warlander is renowned for its captivating beauty, grace and power, and this comes across beautifully in CollectA’s lifelike replica.

Realistic hand painted horse toys for kids. Designed by experts, CollectA horse models are factually accurate and true to life. Suitable for 3+ years.

Warlander Mare Rearing Buckskin - product features:

Hand painted Warlander Mare horse toy

Designed to be factually accurate

1:20 scale

12cm x 14.8cm

For 3+ years