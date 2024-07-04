Marketplace.
image 1 of Green Toys Yellow Tugboat, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic
image 1 of Green Toys Yellow Tugboat, Made From 100% Recycled Plasticimage 2 of Green Toys Yellow Tugboat, Made From 100% Recycled Plasticimage 3 of Green Toys Yellow Tugboat, Made From 100% Recycled Plasticimage 4 of Green Toys Yellow Tugboat, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic

Green Toys Yellow Tugboat, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£14.99

£14.99/each

Green Toys Yellow Tugboat, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic
Ahoy, captain! Little Sailors are going to love the good green fun that the Green Toys Blue Tugboat brings! Whether they’re cruising across the waves of the bath or navigating the water in the pool, there are hours of playtime to be had with this bright toy boat.The Green Toys toy boat is lightweight and floats anywhere it’s placed. The blue handle is chunky enough for little hands to grab and play with. The wide spout is great for scooping and pouring water and encourages youngsters to hone their coordination and dexterity skills. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use.This bath toy boat is completely safe and non-toxic; it’s made in the USA from 100% recycled plastic and contains no BPA, PVC, Phthalates and external coatings.Green Toys tugboat product features:3x play piecesYellowMade from 100% recycled plasticComes in recyclable packagingWide spout for scooping and pouring6 months +22.9cm L 11.4cm H 13.3cm W

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here