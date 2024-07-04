Green Toys Blue Tugboat, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic

Ahoy, captain! Little Sailors are going to love the good green fun that the Green Toys Blue Tugboat brings! Whether they’re cruising across the waves of the bath or navigating the water in the pool, there are hours of playtime to be had with this bright toy boat.

The Green Toys toy boat is lightweight and floats anywhere it’s placed. The blue handle is chunky enough for little hands to grab and play with. The wide spout is great for scooping and pouring water and encourages youngsters to hone their coordination and dexterity skills. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use.

This bath toy boat is completely safe and non-toxic; it’s made in the USA from 100% recycled plastic and contains no BPA, PVC, Phthalates and external coatings.

Green Toys tugboat product features:

3x play pieces

Blue handle with yellow and red boat base

Made from 100% recycled plastic

Comes in recyclable packaging

Wide spout for scooping and pouring

6 months +

22.9cm L 11.4cm H 13.3cm W