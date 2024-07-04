Green Toys OceanBound Ferry Boat, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic

Embark on a rescue mission to protect the planet with the OceanBound Ferry Boat from Green Toys. Using the slide-out ramp, cute captains can load up the bottom cargo level with up to four toy cars. The realistic touches of this toy ferry include an open-top deck with small benches on either side and porthole windows.

This eco-friendly toy ferry boat is part of Green Toys’ OceanBound Collection, made from 100% recycled plastic destined for the ocean. Like regular plastic, OceanBound plastic can be recycled again, so it has a sustainable lifespan from beginning to end.

Buoyant and durable, the Green Toys Ferry Boat is safe, non-toxic and contains zero BPA, PVC, phthalates or external coatings. Available in two colour variants (picked at random). Easy to clean and dishwasher safe. Boxed in recycled and recyclable packaging.

OceanBound Ferry Boat - product features:

Sustainably-made car ferry toy

Available in two colour variants (picked at random)

Made from 100% recycled ocean bound plastic

Safe & non-toxic

No BPA, PVC or phthalates

Dishwasher safe

25.4cm L x 16cm H x 16.77cm W

12 months+