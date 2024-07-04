Bigjigs Rail Wooden Rickety Bridge Train Set Accessory, Pair With Our Wild West Train Set

Young cowgirls and boys can have fun 'horsing' around with this Wild West-themed Rickety Bridge. Trains can chug up the track to reach the top of the wooden bridge, but can they make it to the other side? Twist the wheel and the bridge will collapse, creating an interactive experience for little locomotive lovers.

Practising how to turn the wheel cog and push the trains across the bridge will help to build your tot's fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination. Includes two pieces of ascending and descending track.

Most other major wooden railway brands are compatible with Bigjigs Rail's wooden train track accessories. Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials. Conforms to current European safety standards.

Rickety Bridge - product features:

Collapsing bridge train set accessory

Most other major wooden railway brands are compatible

Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials

Suitable for 3+ years