Marketplace.
image 1 of Bigjigs Rail Wooden Rickety Bridge Train Set Accessory, Pair With Our Wild West Train Set
image 1 of Bigjigs Rail Wooden Rickety Bridge Train Set Accessory, Pair With Our Wild West Train Setimage 2 of Bigjigs Rail Wooden Rickety Bridge Train Set Accessory, Pair With Our Wild West Train Setimage 3 of Bigjigs Rail Wooden Rickety Bridge Train Set Accessory, Pair With Our Wild West Train Setimage 4 of Bigjigs Rail Wooden Rickety Bridge Train Set Accessory, Pair With Our Wild West Train Setimage 5 of Bigjigs Rail Wooden Rickety Bridge Train Set Accessory, Pair With Our Wild West Train Set

Bigjigs Rail Wooden Rickety Bridge Train Set Accessory, Pair With Our Wild West Train Set

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£24.99

£24.99/each

Bigjigs Rail Wooden Rickety Bridge Train Set Accessory, Pair With Our Wild West Train Set
Young cowgirls and boys can have fun 'horsing' around with this Wild West-themed Rickety Bridge. Trains can chug up the track to reach the top of the wooden bridge, but can they make it to the other side? Twist the wheel and the bridge will collapse, creating an interactive experience for little locomotive lovers.Practising how to turn the wheel cog and push the trains across the bridge will help to build your tot's fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination. Includes two pieces of ascending and descending track.Most other major wooden railway brands are compatible with Bigjigs Rail's wooden train track accessories. Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials. Conforms to current European safety standards.Rickety Bridge - product features:Collapsing bridge train set accessoryMost other major wooden railway brands are compatibleMade from high quality, responsibly sourced materialsSuitable for 3+ years

View all Action Toys & Vehicles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here