Tiger Tribe Croc Chasey - Catch a Frog

Snap and catch the floating frogs with Croc Chasey, a fun-time crocodile toy designed to bring joy to your toddler’s bath time. The game includes a snappy crocodile with a loop handle and net mouth which can be used to scoop up the seven foam frogs.

Bath toys are excellent for encouraging learning through play. They help to sharpen children’s fine motor skills, focus and concentration, and sensory development, all the while they’re having a blast in the tub!

This creative toy crocodile game is part of Tiger Tribe’s ECO collection, featuring premium quality toys made from sustainable bioplastic and packaged in ethically-sourced FSC® Certified paper. Suitable for 12+ months.

Croc Chasey (Catch a Frog) - product features:

Crocodile bath toy

Loop handle & net mouth

7 floating foam frogs

Made from sustainable bioplastic

FSC® Certified paper packaging

For 12+ months