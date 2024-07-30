Marketplace.
Green Toys OceanBound Dumper, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic

£22.99

£22.99/each

Green Toys OceanBound Dumper, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic
Construction play, the sustainable way! Green Toys’ OceanBound Dumper is a vibrant blue and yellow dump truck toy with large tyres for driving across tricky terrains and a working open-box bed for unloading sand, stones, soil or even toys.Inspiring environmentally-friendly playtime, this toy dumper truck is part of Green Toys’ OceanBound Collection, featuring 100% recycled toys made from plastic at risk of entering the ocean. Just like regular plastic, OceanBound plastic can also be recycled again.The Green Toys Dumper is safe, non-toxic and contains zero BPA, PVC or phthalates. Available in two colour variants (picked at random). Easy to clean and dishwasher safe. Packaged in recycled and recyclable materials. Suitable for 2+ years.OceanBound Dumper - product features:Sustainable blue & yellow toy dump truckAvailable in two colour variants (1 chosen at random)Made from 100% recycled ocean bound plasticSafe & non-toxicNo BPA, PVC or phthalatesDishwasher safe12.7cm L x 14.6cm H x 11.4cm W12 months +

