Green Toys OceanBound Dumper, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic

Construction play, the sustainable way! Green Toys’ OceanBound Dumper is a vibrant blue and yellow dump truck toy with large tyres for driving across tricky terrains and a working open-box bed for unloading sand, stones, soil or even toys.

Inspiring environmentally-friendly playtime, this toy dumper truck is part of Green Toys’ OceanBound Collection, featuring 100% recycled toys made from plastic at risk of entering the ocean. Just like regular plastic, OceanBound plastic can also be recycled again.

The Green Toys Dumper is safe, non-toxic and contains zero BPA, PVC or phthalates. Available in two colour variants (picked at random). Easy to clean and dishwasher safe. Packaged in recycled and recyclable materials. Suitable for 2+ years.

OceanBound Dumper - product features:

Sustainable blue & yellow toy dump truck

Available in two colour variants (1 chosen at random)

Made from 100% recycled ocean bound plastic

Safe & non-toxic

No BPA, PVC or phthalates

Dishwasher safe

12.7cm L x 14.6cm H x 11.4cm W

12 months +