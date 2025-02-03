The House of Puzzles, The Railway Inn - 500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Relax and unwind with our enchanting The Railway Inn 500 piece jigsaw puzzle. Ideal for both beginners and puzzle aficionados, this 500 piece jigsaw has been intricately illustrated by talented artist Trevor Mitchell. All of our 500 piece jigsaw puzzles are sustainably made from premium quality FSC® Certified board, promising a satisfying and seamless assembly experience. Completed puzzle dimensions: 34 x 48cm.

Sold by Bigjigs Toys Ltd