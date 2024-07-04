10 x 450g Purrform Adult Frozen Raw Cat Food Tubs 2 Flavour Selection Chicken, Beef & Bone

Purrform Adult 2 Flavour Selection Chicken with Ground Bone and Beef Trim with Chicken Tubs 10 x 450g

Chicken with Ground Bone with Chicken Liver, Heart & Gizzard 5 x 450g Beef Trim with Chicken & Ground Bone with Ox Heart & Beef Liver 5 x 450g Suitable for Adult cats

Pack size: 4500g

Ingredients

Chicken with Ground Bone with Chicken Liver, Heart & Gizzard, Minced Chicken with Ground Bone 80%, Chicken Liver 10%, Chicken Heart 5%, Chicken Gizzard 5%, Beef Trim & Chicken, Ground Bone with Ox Heart & Beef Liver, Minced Beef Trim 40%, Chicken with Ground Bone 40%, Ox Heart 10%, Beef Liver 10%

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives