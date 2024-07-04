Marketplace.
5 x 450g Purrform Kitten Frozen Raw Cat Food Tubs 5 Flavour Selection Trial Pack with Bone

£37.95

£37.95/each

Purrform Kitten Tubs Trial Pack 5 x 450g
Minced Farmed Rabbit with Ground Bone 1 x 450gMinced Farmed Rabbit & Bone with Ox Heart 1 x 450gMinced Chicken Meat & Bone with Liver, Heart & Gizzard 1 x 450gMinced Turkey & Ground Bone with Heart & Liver 1 x 450gBeef Trim & Chicken, Ground Bone with Ox Heart & Beef Liver 1 x 450gSuitable for Kittens
Pack size: 2250g

Ingredients

Minced Farmed Rabbit with Ground Bone, Minced whole Farmed Rabbit (including liver and kidney) with Ground Bone 100%, Minced Farmed Rabbit & Bone with Ox Heart, Minced Farmed Rabbit with Ground Bone 75%, Ox Heart 25%, Minced Chicken Meat & Bone with Liver, Heart & Gizzard, Minced Chicken with Ground Bone 80%, Chicken Liver 10%, Chicken Heart 5%, Chicken Gizzard 5%, Minced Turkey & Ground Bone with Heart & Liver, Minced Turkey with Ground Bone 80%, Turkey Heart 10%, Turkey Liver 10%, Beef Trim & Chicken, Ground Bone with Ox Heart & Beef Liver, Minced Beef Trim 40%, Chicken with Ground Bone 40%, Ox Heart 10%, Beef Liver 10%

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not Contain ColoursDoes Not Contain FlavoursDoes Not Contain PreservativesContains Vitamin AContains Vitamin D3Contains Vitamin EContains Zinc Sulphate MonohydrateContains Manganese Sulphate MonohydrateContains Taurine

