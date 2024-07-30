OHS 10 x Lemon Ultra Soft Polar Throw Blanket, 120x150cm - Blue/Yellow

The Dreamscene fleece throw will add a stunning touch of softness and sensational tranquillity to your bedroom. This fleece throw is supremely soft and warm to snuggle up underneath or to use decoratively at the end of your bed. Choose from a varied range of patterns and colours to add to your rooms from a unicorn throw in a princess themed room to star throw in a space themed room. It is manufactured using a super soft polar fleece polyester material and finished in a jaw-dropping colour palette. This fleece throw over is staggeringly versatile and will surely keep you cosy and warm on those cold and chilly night's. Makes an uplifting gift too for any occasion.