OHS 4 Pack Rattan Storage Organiser Boxes - Charcoal

This stylish and practical basket is perfect for storing your makeup and accessories. The durable material and sturdy handles make it easy to carry. The stylish rattan effect adds a touch of sophistication to your any area. Keep your home organized and your belongings easily accessible with this must-have storage basket. Includes: 2 x Small Tub (L26.4 x W18.4 x D11cm), 2 x Large Tub (L37.5 x W26.5 x D15cm).