OHS Large Skeleton Roman Numeral Round Wall Clock, 40cm - Silver

Style your home with this stylish and contemporary skeleton clock which is perfect to add the finishing touch to your wall. This eye-catching timepiece features a simplistic skeletal design in a sleek finish, adding a touch of industrial flair and sophistication to your decor. Perfect for accentuating living spaces, offices, or entryways, this wall clock not only keeps you on schedule but also serves as a captivating focal point.