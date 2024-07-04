OHS Kids Small Round Bedroom Bedside Number Clock, 15.9x23cm - Navy Blue

This kids clock featuring a captivating design around the clock face, this timepiece is fun and stylish. The colourful face adds a sense of fun to the room, creating an immersive and imaginative atmosphere. Perfect for teaching kids to tell time, this clock is both decorative and educational. The clear numerals and bold clock hands make it easy for children to read the time.