Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS Kids Small Round Bedroom Bedside Number Clock, 15.9x23cm - Navy Blue
image 1 of OHS Kids Small Round Bedroom Bedside Number Clock, 15.9x23cm - Navy Blueimage 2 of OHS Kids Small Round Bedroom Bedside Number Clock, 15.9x23cm - Navy Blueimage 3 of OHS Kids Small Round Bedroom Bedside Number Clock, 15.9x23cm - Navy Blueimage 4 of OHS Kids Small Round Bedroom Bedside Number Clock, 15.9x23cm - Navy Blueimage 5 of OHS Kids Small Round Bedroom Bedside Number Clock, 15.9x23cm - Navy Blue

OHS Kids Small Round Bedroom Bedside Number Clock, 15.9x23cm - Navy Blue

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£8.99

£8.99/each

OHS Kids Small Round Bedroom Bedside Number Clock, 15.9x23cm - Navy Blue
This kids clock featuring a captivating design around the clock face, this timepiece is fun and stylish. The colourful face adds a sense of fun to the room, creating an immersive and imaginative atmosphere. Perfect for teaching kids to tell time, this clock is both decorative and educational. The clear numerals and bold clock hands make it easy for children to read the time.
Versatile as free standing or wall mountedReadable clock face makes learning to tell the time easierDesigned to fit your children's bedroom decor

View all Decorative Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here