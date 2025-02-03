OHS Coverless Reversible 10.5 Tog Duvet And Pillowcase Bedding Set, Double - Grey/Silver

Designed with convenience in mind, the Coverless Bed set makes dressing your bed a total dream as it doesn't require any additional duvet covers or pillowcases. The single set includes one pillowcase and duvet, Double size includes 2 pillowcases and 1 duvet. Made from soft-touch fabric and filled with fluffy hollow-fibre provides cosy comfort. The set is machine washable and can even be washed and dried within 90 minutes while retaining a soft and fresh feel.

Perfect to use in all seasons Reversible design Ideal for travelling/camping

