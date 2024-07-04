OHS 10 Piece Luggage Cubes Bags Storage Organiser Set - Black

Our travel packing cube and bags sets come in a 4, 6 or 10 pack set, perfect to organise your clothes and make packing for your trip easy and convenient. Some of the bags come with a mesh top to make it easy to identify the contents, so you can grab whatever you need quickly, this can also make airport checks quick and efficient. Separate your clothes, toiletries and travel essentials to make finding what you need easier. Includes: 4 Pack Compression Cubes - 2 x Large (L29 x W38cm), 1 x Medium (L27 x W25cm) , 1 x Small (L18 x W29cm) & 6 Pack Compression Pouches - 2 x Large (L32 x W24cm), 2 x Medium (L26 x W22), 2 x Small (L24 x W14cm).