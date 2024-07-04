OHS Foldable Freestanding Space Saving Bathroom Toilet Roll Storage Holder - Silver

Free standing toilet roll holder always keeps your toilet roll within reach and your bathroom organised and tidy. This stylish and sturdy holder is made of high-quality stainless steel in silver metal and is designed to last longer. Toilet roll holder features a weighted base to prevent tipping over, and a folding arm for easy roll changes. Size: H51 x W16cm (In Use), H55 x W16 (Stored Away).