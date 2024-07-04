Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS 6 Piece Luggage Cubes Bags Storage Organiser Set - Black
image 1 of OHS 6 Piece Luggage Cubes Bags Storage Organiser Set - Blackimage 2 of OHS 6 Piece Luggage Cubes Bags Storage Organiser Set - Blackimage 3 of OHS 6 Piece Luggage Cubes Bags Storage Organiser Set - Blackimage 4 of OHS 6 Piece Luggage Cubes Bags Storage Organiser Set - Blackimage 5 of OHS 6 Piece Luggage Cubes Bags Storage Organiser Set - Black

OHS 6 Piece Luggage Cubes Bags Storage Organiser Set - Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£8.99

£8.99/each

OHS 6 Piece Luggage Cubes Bags Storage Organiser Set - Black
Our travel packing cube and bags sets come in a 4, 6 or 10 pack set, perfect to organise your clothes and make packing for your trip easy and convenient. Some of the bags come with a mesh top to make it easy to identify the contents, so you can grab whatever you need quickly, this can also make airport checks quick and efficient. Separate your clothes, toiletries and travel essentials to make finding what you need easier.Includes: 3 Pack Compression Cubes - 1 x Large (L29 x W38cm), 1 x Medium (L27 x W25cm) , 1 x Small (L18 x W29cm) & 3 Pack Compression Pouches - 1 x Large (L32 x W24cm), 1 x Medium (L26 x W22), 1 x Small (L24 x W14cm).
Lightweight and portableEasily organise and categorise holiday packingVaried size cubes to fit all types of items

View all Luggage & Travel

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here