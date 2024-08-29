image 1 of OHS Gaming Reversible Microfibre Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, Single - Blue/Grey
OHS Gaming Reversible Microfibre Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, Single - Blue/Grey

The Gaming Console Print Reversible Duvet Cover Set is a must-have for young gamers and tech enthusiasts. One side of the duvet cover showcases a variety of gaming controls and consoles, adorned with fun gaming motifs, all set against a sleek and modern grey background. For a quick style change, simply flip the duvet cover to reveal the engaging gaming design against a vibrant blue backdrop, offering a bold and energetic look. Made from quality materials, this reversible duvet cover set not only features a captivating design but also provides comfort and durability for a restful sleep. Whether your child is a casual gamer or a dedicated gaming enthusiast, this duvet cover set combines fun, style, and comfort to create the ultimate gaming-inspired bedroom atmosphere.
Reversible designComfy and breathableMachine wash at 40 and tumble dry on low heat

