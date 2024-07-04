Brentfords Quick Dry Microfibre Spa Bath Beach Chair Cover Towel Bag, 75x215cm - Lilac

This large plain beach towel from our Brentfords Collection has been expertly crafted using quick dry fabric so you can stay warm after being in the bath, swimming in the pool or sea. This towel comes packed in a bag so it can be easily carried to the beach. Crafted with a soft lightweight absorbent fabric which is quick drying and highly absorbent.