OHS Ballerina Print Reversible Microfibre Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, Single - Lilac/White

This kids Ballerina Reversible Duvet Cover Set is a whimsical and enchanting bedding choice for young ballet lovers. One side of the duvet cover showcases stylised ballerinas striking elegant poses amidst vibrant floral arrangements against a crisp white background, creating a striking contrast that makes the colours pop. Flip the duvet cover over to reveal a charming pattern of pretty flowers and delicate ballerina pumps set against a soothing lilac backdrop. This reversible duvet cover set not only boasts a delightful design but also offers comfort and durability for a restful sleep. Whether your child dreams of twirling on stage or simply loves floral motifs, this duvet cover set combines style, imagination, and comfort to create a magical bedroom atmosphere.