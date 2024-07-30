OHS Safari Print Reversible Microfibre Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, Junior - Green/Natural

This kids Safari Reversible Duvet Cover Set is a vibrant and imaginative bedding that will delight young animal lovers and adventurers. One side of the duvet cover showcases a playful safari print, complete with charming illustrations of lions, monkeys, giraffes, zebras, and lush foliage, all set against a soothing lilac background. For a fun and stylish change, simply flip the duvet cover to reveal a pattern of purple animal spots on the reverse side, adding a whimsical touch to the decor. Made from quality materials, this reversible duvet cover set not only features a captivating design but also offers comfort and durability for a restful sleep. Whether your child dreams of exploring the African savannah or simply loves colourful and imaginative motifs, this duvet cover set combines creativity, comfort, and style to create a magical safari-inspired bedroom atmosphere.