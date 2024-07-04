OHS Dinosaur Print Reversible Microfibre Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, Junior - Blue/Pink

The dinosaur duvet cover set is a charming and versatile bedding option for children's bedrooms. On one side, adorable pastel dinosaurs roam across a soft blush pink background, adding a playful touch to the room. Flip it over to reveal a serene light blue backdrop adorned with lovely leaves and foliage, offering a refreshing and calming aesthetic. Made with high-quality materials, this duvet cover set not only showcases a delightful design but also provides comfort for a restful night's sleep. With its reversible feature, you can easily switch up the look of the room to suit your child's mood or preference. Perfect for young dinosaur enthusiasts or nature-loving kids, this duvet cover set combines style, comfort, and fun in one package.