OHS Anti-Mould Suction Cup Non-Slip PVC Inside Shower Bath Mat, 70x35cm - Clear

This PVC non-slip bath mat welcome both comfort and safety in your bath/shower routine with this equally attractive and functional bathroom essential. Its transparent design blends seamlessly with any style of bathroom, coupled with its textured surface which offers reliable slip resistance, ensuring a relaxing and secure shower experience.

Slip prevention for a safe showering experience Fits most standard sized baths Soft textured surface for stress relief on your legs and feet

Sold by Online Home Shop (Online Home Shop Ltd)