Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS Kids Dino Print Anti-Mould Suction Cup Non-Slip PVC Inside Shower Bath Mat, 69x39cm - Clear

OHS Kids Dino Print Anti-Mould Suction Cup Non-Slip PVC Inside Shower Bath Mat, 69x39cm - Clear

No ratings yet

Write a review

£8.99

£8.99/each

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

OHS Kids Dino Print Anti-Mould Suction Cup Non-Slip PVC Inside Shower Bath Mat, 69x39cm - Clear
Introducing the kids dino bath mat, a delightful addition to your child's bath time routine. This charming bath mat features a clear background adorned with playful and colourful stylized dinosaurs, adding a touch of fun to any bathroom decor. Made from durable PVC material, it provides reliable slip resistance for added safety during bath time activities. The vibrant dinosaur prints spark imagination and make bath time an enjoyable adventure for your little one.
Slip prevention for a safe showering experienceFits most standard sized bathsSoft textured surface for stress relief on your legs and feet
Sold by Online Home Shop (Online Home Shop Ltd)

View all Bathroom Accessories & Towels

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here