OHS Kids Dino Print Anti-Mould Suction Cup Non-Slip PVC Inside Shower Bath Mat, 69x39cm - Clear

Introducing the kids dino bath mat, a delightful addition to your child's bath time routine. This charming bath mat features a clear background adorned with playful and colourful stylized dinosaurs, adding a touch of fun to any bathroom decor. Made from durable PVC material, it provides reliable slip resistance for added safety during bath time activities. The vibrant dinosaur prints spark imagination and make bath time an enjoyable adventure for your little one.

Slip prevention for a safe showering experience Fits most standard sized baths Soft textured surface for stress relief on your legs and feet

